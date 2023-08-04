Intermediate IT Developer (EE)

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Port Elizabeth area is currently looking to employ IT Developer (Intermediate).



Main Purpose of the Position:

To support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types. To adhere to and support the implementation of software development standards, technologies utilized, and technical system architecture.

Requirements:

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.

Up to 3 years’ Experience.

Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.Net.

Good understanding of C#, .Net, Webservices.

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, Ajax, HTML, and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is vital.

Responsibilities:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business.

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.

Review, improve and maintain current systems.

Working closely with analysts, designers, and staff.

Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.

Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

