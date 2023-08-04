INTERMEDIATE / SENIOR C# D365 DEVELOPER (BRYANSTON – remote) @ R1mil PER ANNUM + perks at E – merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at a leading Microsoft Partner consultancy and dev shop, providing turnkey IT solutions while delivering world-class solutions in the areas of cloud, data, AI, CRM, ERP and more. This global innovative hub has offices across South Africa, Africa, UK, and Australia; the team is passionate about digital transformation and simplifying complexity through technology innovation.

This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a team that is known for delivering “Better Business” through tech solutions that prioritise their clients’ ability to provide greater overall stakeholder experiences and result in more positive equity.

You can expect deep cloud-based work and a high learning culture! This team will also certify you with Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate qualification (AZ-204) within the first 6-month period of employment. APPLY TODAY!!!

This is what you need to land an interview:

You have at least 6 years of experience in C# development with core focus on the Dynamics Suite, CRM systems and ERP

Knowledge of web development standards and best practices

Experience with RESTful APIs, SQL databases and cloud services

HTML5 and CSS3 with JavaScript is preferred

Experience implementing Azure solutions; Azure DevOps

Microsoft SQL + NoSQL Database Development

A relevant degree in computer science or related field is essential

C# .NET Development – Certified with relevant Microsoft exams will serve you well

