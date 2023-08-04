Intermediate Software Developer (Delphi) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a prominent provider of IT, analytic, and software support services tailored exclusively for the fresh produce industry. They are currently in search of a highly skilled Software Developer to join their team of experts. This role will be an integral part of their expanding development team, collaborating closely with designers, client-facing team members, and frequently engaging with clients. The ideal candidate should hold a relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science and possess a minimum of 3 – 5 years of pertinent experience as a software developer, utilizing either Delphi or C# and Microsoft SQL.

DUTIES:

Design, development, and internal testing of existing and new products according to the company’s prescribed standards.

Take full responsibility for completing the required task in the given time.

Ongoing documentation on specifications and integration thereof.

Verify that all requirements have been correctly and fully implemented to the agreed specification.

Verify that all functional requirements continue to function through any change.

Investigations into incidents or bugs.

Mentor and guide less experienced team members.

Support the internal and client-facing teams.

Provide work estimates based on analysed business and technical requirements.

Design and develop highly scalable, reliable, secure, and fault-tolerant systems end-to-end.

Produce good quality code and comment code properly.

REQUIREMENTS:

A deep understanding of relational database concepts and proficiency in writing complex SQL queries.

Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with a high level of quality.

Sound knowledge of OO design principles and patterns.

Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science.

At least 3 – 5 years of relevant experience as a software developer using either Delphi or C# and Microsoft SQL.

Have had exposure to the full software development lifecycle.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Great attention to detail.

Capable of problem-solving independently.

Ability to work calmly and methodically when under pressure.

Must be a keen knowledge seeker who shares acquired knowledge across teams.

