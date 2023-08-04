Intermediate SQL Developer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client operates within the fresh produce industry, offering IT, analytic, and software support services. They have a current requirement for an Intermediate SQL Developer to join their innovative team and contribute significantly to the company’s development capabilities. The ideal candidate should possess expertise in SQL development, report writing, database optimization, and data analysis. Additionally, a relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences is required, along with a minimum of 4 – 5 years of relevant experience as a SQL developer.

DUTIES:

Create complex SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.

Develop new SQL objects or modify existing ones based on specified requirements.

Creation of reports using the company’s in-house report designer.

Debugging of existing SQL scripts.

Creating and modifying Crystal Reports.

Investigations into incidents or bugs.

REQUIREMENTS:

A deep understanding of relational database concepts and proficiency in writing complex SQL queries.

Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with a high level of quality.

Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences.

At least 4 – 5 years of relevant experience as a SQL developer.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Great attention to detail.

Good problem-solving and analytical skills.

