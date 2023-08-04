Intermediate Web Developer – Gauteng Fourways

An innovative Software Development product ship specialising in scalable & upgradeable software security solutions across the larger part of Africa is taking to the market to procure the next Intermediate Web Developer with C# & JavaScript to join their phenomenal team of tech alpha tech wizards.

You will find yourself submerged in software architecture, design patterns etc

Keen to explore? Let’s chat.

Requirements to score an interview with us:

2 – 6 years’ experience in Software Development

C#

.Net Core

JavaScript

MVC

Net

Web API

Bootstrap

SASS advantageous

Degree from an accredited University essential

Reference Number for this position is DB53849 which is a permanent position and based in Fourways offering a cost to company salary of R540k CTC per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

