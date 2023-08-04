Intermediate Web Developer Johannesburg R540k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join one of the best companies that offers software solutions and be exposed to the latest technology stack.

You would need to have a BSc in Computer Sciences and have a minimum of 4 years’ experience. You will be part of a team of IT experts and be exposed to the latest techs.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience.

C#

JavaScript

Architecture and design patterns:

MVC

Monolithic

.NET CORE 2.0 / 5.0

NET

WebAPI

Bootstrap

SASS

CSS

HTML

Reference Number for this position is FM53849 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

