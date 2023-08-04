IT Infrastructure Specialist at African Sales Company

Main Purpose:

The IT Infrastructure Team Lead’s role is to plan, organize, and manage IT support staff and overall operations to ensure the stable operation of the organization’s IT infrastructure. This includes developing, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing key functional areas, particularly network infrastructure, server infrastructure, data communications, backup strategies and telecommunications systems. The Infrastructure Team Lead will also schedule and direct activities to resolve hardware and software problems in a timely and accurate fashion.

Departmental Administration / Team Lead:

Liaise with senior management communicating on IT systems and current project status.

IT project administration.

Team lead technical staff through: Staff performance appraisals, regular departmental meetings, facilitating and promoting staff professional development, and facilitating communication with HR department.

Assisting with case specific information systems project requirements and ERP system report development per management requirements utilizing SQL Analysis services, SQL reporting services and Syspro Reporting Services, via certified consultants and authorized resellers.

SYSPRO licensing, company maintenance, system setup, security, data integrity, reporting and operations.

Liaising with external consultants for operational ERP / IT systems and integration.

Data Management:

Ensuring SYSPRO data integrity.

SQL scripting, backup and maintenance.

SQL Analysis services implementation and maintenance

HP MSA SAN infrastructure management and maintenance.

Hyper-V Virtualization systems maintenance, data integrity and business continuity.

ERP and WMS system data management.

Network management and general security

Daily network administration, troubleshooting and documentation.

Maintenance of internal network equipment and VOIP Telephony solutions.

O365 configuration, management, and support

User support on varied client hardware and software.

Server and client maintenance, hardware, and software.

Network Security, both internal and external utilizing: AD integrated WSUS rollouts for critical system patches, monitoring of internet / e-mail usage and reporting abuse, enforcing IT end user policy and pro-active preventative measures such as mail spam filtering and firewall rules.

Management of network infrastructure and equipment utilizing FortiNet hardware, Forti Analyzer and Forti Manager.

Assist in Design, Maintenance, and periodic testing of master DRP plan

Assist in Design and maintenance of Backup infrastructure.

Implementation and maintenance of IT security policies (physical and data access).

Maintaining existing, and sourcing new, licensing agreements for various software products (MS, Symantec, Syspro, etc.).

Frequent network auditing to expose current vulnerabilities and network abuse.

Desired Skills:

HP Procurve

Storage Area Network

LAN/WAN

VLAN

Cisco Switches

Cisco Certifications

Meraki

Network Infrastructure

LAN

Cisco VoIP

VPN

Switches

VPN administration

Cisco Routers

WAN

Avaya

SSL VPN

Cisco VPN

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position