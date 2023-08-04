IT Technician
Market related salary
Uitenhage
Our client is inviting applications from IT Technicians with a Matric + Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT [URL Removed] Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals; willing to work shifts; own transport. Preference given to residents of Uitenhage and surrounding areas.
You will be responsible for :
- Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts
- Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points
- Assisting in all critical IT production points
- Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
- Maintain critical backup for local data
- Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA A+