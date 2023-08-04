IT Technician – Eastern Cape Uitenhage

Aug 4, 2023

IT Technician
Market related salary
Uitenhage

Our client is inviting applications from IT Technicians with a Matric + Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT [URL Removed] Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals; willing to work shifts; own transport. Preference given to residents of Uitenhage and surrounding areas.

You will be responsible for :

  • Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts
  • Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points
  • Assisting in all critical IT production points
  • Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
  • Maintain critical backup for local data
  • Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

Desired Skills:

  • CompTIA A+

