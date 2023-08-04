JavaScript Full Stack Lead Developer and Integration Specialist – 0626 – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 4, 2023

Contract Ends December 2026
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • JavaScript Full Stack Lead Developer and Integration Specialist3

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Effective integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between the environments applied
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Identification and management of risks
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • React, Typescript and backend development
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • AWS ECS, Lambda experience
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket, Git

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Passionate about IT solution architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on
  • Leadership/mentoring experience

Desired Skills:

  • HTML 5
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position