JavaScript Full Stack Lead Developer and Integration Specialist – 0626

Contract Ends December 2026
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- JavaScript Full Stack Lead Developer and Integration Specialist3
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Effective integration between different technologies
- Coordination between the environments applied
- Planning and monitoring
- Requirements management and communication
- Identification and management of risks
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- React, Typescript and backend development
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- AWS ECS, Lambda experience
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket, Git
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Passionate about IT solution architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on
- Leadership/mentoring experience
Desired Skills:
