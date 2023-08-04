Junior Python Developer of Reports and Interfaces – Gauteng Pretoria Region

- Develop python applications for transformation CSV/JSON/XML files into CSV/JSON/XML/XLSX/PPTX/PDF according to the requirements from BA.
- Prepare delivery for deployment.
- Deployment to the regions.
- Clarification and support testers.
- Analysis and fixing defects.
Desired Skills:
- –
- Good English speaking and writing skills. –
- Python 3.xx: o
- Knowledge of Python’s types (int/str/list/set/dict and etc) and manipulation with each of them o
- Loops
- array comprehension o
- Standard Python functionality + standard modules for working with files/streams –
- ANSI SQL: selection
- joining
- updating –
- MS Office: excel
- word
- outlook –
- Windows: command line: dir/cd/md/rd/del/copy/xcopy/type and etc
- bat language –
- Linux: command line: ls/find/sudo/cat and etc
- gnu utilities: curl/grep/awk/sed and etc
- bash/shell language –
- CSV
- JSON
- XML
- XSD
- XPATH. Optional requirements: –
- Big plus: Have an own account at https://py.checkio.org/ with minimum 30 points in array HOME (skip points in ELEMENTARY array). –
- Talend – will be not used
- but good to know how it works –
- Python 3.xx: pandas
- numpy
- jinja2
- requests –
- PyCharm –
- Scrum Framework from Developer’s perspective –
- SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) –
- PL/SQL + hints –
- VBA for MS Excel –
- PowerPoint –
- GIT + SourceTree + Bitbucket: clone
- pull
- commit
- push
- merge
- conflicts resolving –
- JIRA/Confluence: creating/updating
- searching
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Job Role – Junior Python Developer of Reports and Interfaces
– Reporting To – AVP Engineering
– Department – GT – Digital & Platform