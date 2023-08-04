Junior Python Developer of Reports and Interfaces – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 4, 2023

  • Develop python applications for transformation CSV/JSON/XML files into CSV/JSON/XML/XLSX/PPTX/PDF according to the requirements from BA.
  • Prepare delivery for deployment.
  • Deployment to the regions.
  • Clarification and support testers.
  • Analysis and fixing defects.

Desired Skills:

  • Good English speaking and writing skills. –
  • Python 3.xx: o
  • Knowledge of Python’s types (int/str/list/set/dict and etc) and manipulation with each of them o
  • Loops
  • array comprehension o
  • Standard Python functionality + standard modules for working with files/streams –
  • ANSI SQL: selection
  • joining
  • updating –
  • MS Office: excel
  • word
  • outlook –
  • Windows: command line: dir/cd/md/rd/del/copy/xcopy/type and etc
  • bat language –
  • Linux: command line: ls/find/sudo/cat and etc
  • gnu utilities: curl/grep/awk/sed and etc
  • bash/shell language –
  • CSV
  • JSON
  • XML
  • XSD
  • XPATH. Optional requirements: –
  • Big plus: Have an own account at https://py.checkio.org/ with minimum 30 points in array HOME (skip points in ELEMENTARY array). –
  • Talend – will be not used
  • but good to know how it works –
  • Python 3.xx: pandas
  • numpy
  • jinja2
  • requests –
  • PyCharm –
  • Scrum Framework from Developer’s perspective –
  • SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) –
  • PL/SQL + hints –
  • VBA for MS Excel –
  • PowerPoint –
  • GIT + SourceTree + Bitbucket: clone
  • pull
  • commit
  • push
  • merge
  • conflicts resolving –
  • JIRA/Confluence: creating/updating
  • searching

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Job Role – Junior Python Developer of Reports and Interfaces
– Reporting To – AVP Engineering
– Department – GT – Digital & Platform

Learn more/Apply for this position