Junior Python Developer of Reports and Interfaces

Develop python applications for transformation CSV/JSON/XML files into CSV/JSON/XML/XLSX/PPTX/PDF according to the requirements from BA.

Prepare delivery for deployment.

Deployment to the regions.

Clarification and support testers.

Analysis and fixing defects.

Desired Skills:

–

Good English speaking and writing skills. –

Python 3.xx: o

Knowledge of Python’s types (int/str/list/set/dict and etc) and manipulation with each of them o

Loops

array comprehension o

Standard Python functionality + standard modules for working with files/streams –

ANSI SQL: selection

joining

updating –

MS Office: excel

word

outlook –

Windows: command line: dir/cd/md/rd/del/copy/xcopy/type and etc

bat language –

Linux: command line: ls/find/sudo/cat and etc

gnu utilities: curl/grep/awk/sed and etc

bash/shell language –

CSV

JSON

XML

XSD

XPATH. Optional requirements: –

Big plus: Have an own account at https://py.checkio.org/ with minimum 30 points in array HOME (skip points in ELEMENTARY array). –

Talend – will be not used

but good to know how it works –

Python 3.xx: pandas

numpy

jinja2

requests –

PyCharm –

Scrum Framework from Developer’s perspective –

SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) –

PL/SQL + hints –

VBA for MS Excel –

PowerPoint –

GIT + SourceTree + Bitbucket: clone

pull

commit

push

merge

conflicts resolving –

JIRA/Confluence: creating/updating

searching

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Job Role – Junior Python Developer of Reports and Interfaces

– Reporting To – AVP Engineering

– Department – GT – Digital & Platform

Learn more/Apply for this position