Paratus Mozambique opens Beira office

Paratus Mozambique has opened a new office and point of presence (PoP) in Beira.

The office has already signed up new clients, answering the demand in the area for reliable connectivity.

Rui Costa, country manager of Paratus Mozambique, says this latest and significant investment by the company provides enhanced connectivity to the region and aligns with the company’s goal to focus on providing onshore network connectivity as well as offshore capability through its partnerships with global LEO satellite operators.

“Our focus in Mozambique is geared to providing the connectivity solutions that large industries – such as the logistics, oil, and gas sectors – need today. Our investment in providing this new PoP in Beira will give customers always-on, high quality and secure connectivity, backed by multiple backbone connection options.

“At Paratus we are committed to investing in the solutions that fulfil business communication needs. This is important, especially as Mozambique is increasingly being viewed as a crucial logistics hub for the SADC region. This is an important strategic and vital expansion to our business, and we are excited about this dynamic development – it is a major step in consolidating our quality network offering across Mozambique and beyond.”

Paratus Mozambique, part of the pan-African operator, Paratus Group, owns and manages its own infrastructure in the country. This allows it to provide unequalled service across the country and connect into the Paratus sub-Saharan network.

Costa adds: “With a contiguous footprint of wholly backed up and quality fiber backbone connections from Mozambique to Namibia, from Zambia to Botswana and South Africa, we have the area covered for the best possible quality connectivity. We are busy transforming the continent through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service and have appointed expert technicians and sales support staff in our new Beira office to service the region.”