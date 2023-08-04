Peoplesoft Business Systems Analyst at Ntice Search

Our client a global leader in their field is looking or an experienced Peoplesoft Business System Analyst to join their team in Cape Town. You must have at least 5 years working experience supporting Peoplesoft Financial suite, with a particular focus on GL Payables, Receivables and nVision.

Key Responsibilities:

Production Support: Monitor, manage, and maintain the health of the PeopleSoft application in a live environment. Resolve technical issues, apply updates, and ensure optimal performance to keep our system running smoothly.

Business User Support: Collaborate closely with our business users to provide exceptional support and guidance. Train users on PeopleSoft functionalities, assist with troubleshooting, and ensure they maximize the software’s capabilities to enhance their daily operations.

Requirements Gathering: Work directly with business stakeholders to gather and document user requirements for system enhancements and customizations, contributing to the ongoing improvement of our PeopleSoft ecosystem. Write and update system documentation.

Business Analyst Functions: Support and maintain the global PeopleSoft Financials environment for multiple offices. Translate business processes into technical solutions.

Compliance: Ensure compliance to the companies Change Management and Security policies, internal and external auditors requirements and SOX.

Configuration and Customization: Utilize your expertise to configure and customize the PeopleSoft application according to specific business needs, ensuring a tailored and efficient user experience.

Testing, Developing and Debugging: Develop, test, debug, document and deliver high quality solutions covering new functionality, enhancements, interfaces, batch processes using the People Tools development suite.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive user guides and documentation, empowering users to harness the full potential of PeopleSoft for their tasks.

Collaboration: Bridge the gap between technical teams and business users, fostering effective communication and understanding between both groups.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification / certification

5 years’ experience supporting Peoplesoft financials suite – specifically GL, payables, receivables & nVision

Must have used PeopleTools 8.58 or higher

2 or more years’ experience using at least three of the following toolsets: XML, PeopleSoft SQR, PeopleTools, PeopleCode, PSQuery, Data Mover, Application Engine, and Component Interface

