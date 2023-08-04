Project Manager

- Responsible for managing end-to-end delivery of high value revenue projects through effective collaborations.
- Collaborate with Clients, Vendors, Service Providers and other internal/external stakeholders and obtain commitments for issue free delivery of medium to large size key initiative
- Establish project plan: define project scope, secure the necessary resources & plans & monitor all activities
- Drive project execution: track project activities to ensure delivery, monitor & handle changes, conflicts & escalations
- Handle customer & stakeholder engagement: manage & build stakeholder confidence & trust, ensure project progress arranging meetings & customer events
- Manage ongoing communication with all stakeholders with escalations wherever appropriate.
- Ultimately responsible for all aspects of the Project right from inception to delivery.
- Establish, develop partnerships with Clients by acting as a trusted advisor to NI Clients by identifying/agreeing on needs and pro-actively providing solutions
- Provide professional project management support to other internal areas for internal projects/initiatives
- Manage end-to-end delivery of projects and create good customer experiences throughfulfillment of client expectations well within timelines and budget.
- Manage compliance requirements during project delivery through adherence to NI policystandards for data security and Visa, MasterCard card scheme mandates.
- Ensure confidentiality of sensitive data and client information
- Ensure adherence to NI project management processes and ensure due diligence during all stages of projects/initiatives for quality solution deployment to NI Clients.
- Manage change management across the project internally and externally
Desired Skills:
- team building
- motivating
- flexible
- proactive
- Customer Focused
- results oriented
- organizational& planning
- problem solving & information gathering
- initiative and perseverance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Job Role – Project Manager
Grade – P
Reporting To – Delivery Manager
Department – Group Technology