Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 4, 2023

  • Responsible for managing end-to-end delivery of high value revenue projects through effective collaborations.
  • Collaborate with Clients, Vendors, Service Providers and other internal/external stakeholders and obtain commitments for issue free delivery of medium to large size key initiative
  • Establish project plan: define project scope, secure the necessary resources & plans & monitor all activities
  • Drive project execution: track project activities to ensure delivery, monitor & handle changes, conflicts & escalations
  • Handle customer & stakeholder engagement: manage & build stakeholder confidence & trust, ensure project progress arranging meetings & customer events
  • Manage ongoing communication with all stakeholders with escalations wherever appropriate.
  • Ultimately responsible for all aspects of the Project right from inception to delivery.
  • Establish, develop partnerships with Clients by acting as a trusted advisor to NI Clients by identifying/agreeing on needs and pro-actively providing solutions
  • Provide professional project management support to other internal areas for internal projects/initiatives
  • Manage end-to-end delivery of projects and create good customer experiences throughfulfillment of client expectations well within timelines and budget.
  • Manage compliance requirements during project delivery through adherence to NI policystandards for data security and Visa, MasterCard card scheme mandates.
  • Ensure confidentiality of sensitive data and client information
  • Ensure adherence to NI project management processes and ensure due diligence during all stages of projects/initiatives for quality solution deployment to NI Clients.
  • Manage change management across the project internally and externally

Desired Skills:

  • team building
  • motivating
  • flexible
  • proactive
  • Customer Focused
  • results oriented
  • organizational& planning
  • problem solving & information gathering
  • initiative and perseverance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Job Role – Project Manager
Grade – P
Reporting To – Delivery Manager
Department – Group Technology

