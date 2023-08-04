RPG Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

RPG Developer – Johannesburg (Permanent)

Our client is in the retail banking sector, offering a range of financial products and services, serving both private and business customers. As an RPG Developer you will be responsible to design, develop, maintain, and document code changes as well as mentoring colleagues.

Key Responsibilities

Translate business requirements by following code standards

Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a means of finding the best result for the business

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of development requirements

Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers

Review of code

Check code standards

Check high-level functionality before implementing to IT testing

Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards

Provide test results for implementation

Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes

Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications

Generate change document/implementation plan

Research system implications and solutions

Research the latest technologies and methodologies

Analyse user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing system framework

Provide technical solutions to the business specification

Provide application support for all systems

Mentor other Team Members

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create an understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ needs through experience and expertise while complying with company policies legislation and regulations

Essential Competencies

Adaptability

Analytical thinking

Assertiveness

Commitment

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Integration/Holistic thinking

Logical reasoning

Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid

Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements

5 years working experience as a RPG Developer

Desired Skills:

coding

analytical

logical

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position