RPG Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

RPG Developer – Johannesburg (Permanent)
Our client is in the retail banking sector, offering a range of financial products and services, serving both private and business customers. As an RPG Developer you will be responsible to design, develop, maintain, and document code changes as well as mentoring colleagues.
Key Responsibilities
- Translate business requirements by following code standards
- Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a means of finding the best result for the business
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of development requirements
- Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers
- Review of code
- Check code standards
- Check high-level functionality before implementing to IT testing
- Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards
- Provide test results for implementation
- Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes
- Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications
- Generate change document/implementation plan
- Research system implications and solutions
- Research the latest technologies and methodologies
- Analyse user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing system framework
- Provide technical solutions to the business specification
- Provide application support for all systems
- Mentor other Team Members
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
- Create an understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ needs through experience and expertise while complying with company policies legislation and regulations
Essential Competencies
- Adaptability
- Analytical thinking
- Assertiveness
- Commitment
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Integration/Holistic thinking
- Logical reasoning
Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid
- Johannesburg (Hybrid)
Minimum Requirements
- 5 years working experience as a RPG Developer
Desired Skills:
- coding
- analytical
- logical
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree