Senior BI Consultant / BI Lead (Power BI/SSIS/SSRS) Hybrid (TB)

  • The Business Intelligence functionwill be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing enterprise-level solutions for very large multidimensional databases.

  • Design & management of reports and data for the sales division.

  • In-depth analysis of various data types to identify trends, opportunities, and threats in all areas of sales & gross margin.

  • Build tools to help identify trends on a daily, weekly monthly and annual basis.

  • Development and maintenance on daily and monthly management tools that cover every aspect of the business and allows for timeous, consistent, and appropriate intervention.

  • Train employees to use tools developed for the efficiency drive.

  • Innovate and design processes and tools to add value in the form of data/reporting or tools to simplify processes.

  • Assist sales force with data queries and assist in building presentations for the Sales Director.

  • Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence.

  • Attend to ad-hoc queries on a daily basis.

  • Owner of Pricing Policy.

  • Owner of the Commission Policy.

  • Owner of Gross Margin Targets.

  • Sales analyst for the Opco.

  • Owner of the BI Strategy.

  • Gross Margin management with regard to support for Direct Channel deals in excess of 50 devices to ensure all support is accounted for monthly.

  • Compile, manage and monitor pricing support for strategic group support requests to align with the sales strategy to grow machines in field.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12 mandatory.

  • Proven experience as a BI Leader, with minimum 5 years’ experience.

  • 5 years minimum experience as a Senior BI Consultant and 7 to 9 years plus experience in the BI environment.

  • BI Lead experience huge advantage.

  • Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modelling) and data mining.

  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.

  • BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI).

  • Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Desired Skills:

  • BI Consultant
  • Power BI
  • BI Lead

