Senior BI Consultant / BI Lead (Power BI/SSIS/SSRS) Hybrid (TB)

- The Business Intelligence functionwill be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing enterprise-level solutions for very large multidimensional databases.
- Design & management of reports and data for the sales division.
- In-depth analysis of various data types to identify trends, opportunities, and threats in all areas of sales & gross margin.
- Build tools to help identify trends on a daily, weekly monthly and annual basis.
- Development and maintenance on daily and monthly management tools that cover every aspect of the business and allows for timeous, consistent, and appropriate intervention.
- Train employees to use tools developed for the efficiency drive.
- Innovate and design processes and tools to add value in the form of data/reporting or tools to simplify processes.
- Assist sales force with data queries and assist in building presentations for the Sales Director.
- Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence.
- Attend to ad-hoc queries on a daily basis.
- Owner of Pricing Policy.
- Owner of the Commission Policy.
- Owner of Gross Margin Targets.
- Sales analyst for the Opco.
- Owner of the BI Strategy.
- Gross Margin management with regard to support for Direct Channel deals in excess of 50 devices to ensure all support is accounted for monthly.
- Compile, manage and monitor pricing support for strategic group support requests to align with the sales strategy to grow machines in field.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric/Grade 12 mandatory.
- Proven experience as a BI Leader, with minimum 5 years’ experience.
- 5 years minimum experience as a Senior BI Consultant and 7 to 9 years plus experience in the BI environment.
- BI Lead experience huge advantage.
- Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modelling) and data mining.
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.
- BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI).
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).
Desired Skills:
- BI Consultant
- Power BI
- BI Lead