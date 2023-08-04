Senior BI Developers
CT – Hybrid
R75 000 – R80 000
Must have:
- At least 5-6 years of experience within a BI development environment.
- Relevant Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field.
- Hands-on experience with T-SQL, SSIS, Data Warehousing, SSAS and Power BI
- 5+ years of experience in Microsoft Analysis Services – authorising OLAP cubes and writing MDX
- Extensive experience in SSRS Development, creating and fine-tuning SQL Reports
- Experience in Agile methodology (SCRUM).
Duties:
- Responsible for the Design, development, maintenance and work towards sustainable, long term Business Intelligence (BI) solutions using Microsoft BI stack – MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS and Power BI
- Ensures the Creation of Stored procedures, operational reports and dashboards.
- Design, develop and maintain ETL process using SSIS.
- Datawarehouse design, maintenance and re-architecture as required.
- Responsible for Coaching and mentoring junior team members.
- Liaise with fellow developers, dbas and business analysts to identify and optimize inefficient BI processes and code.
- Works on highly complex and cross-functional BI solutions. Directs, organizes, and leads projects in the implementation and use of new BI software tools and systems.
- Participates in workstream planning process including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions.
- Manages and plans for service demand forecasts.
- Collects, analyses, and shares data to help business teams drive improvement in key business metrics, customer experience, and business results.
- Works with the BI Analyst during implementation, gathering additional information when needed and keeping the business informed.
- Responsible for Implementing data structures using best practices in data modelling, processes, and technologies.
- Performs data conversions, imports and exports of data within and between internal and external software systems.
- Implements tools and frameworks for automating report generation, identification of data-quality issues, and data governance.
- Performs data conversions, imports, and exports of data within and between internal and external
- Performs programming analyses for a wide range of requests using data in different.
- Troubleshoots BI tools, systems, and software.
- Troubleshoots reported data loads or reconciliation inconsistencies in conjunction with the sites for data models and/or reports.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- T-SQL
- SSIS
- SSAS