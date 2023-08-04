Senior BI Developers

Aug 4, 2023

CT – Hybrid
R75 000 – R80 000

Must have:

  • At least 5-6 years of experience within a BI development environment.
  • Relevant Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field.
  • Hands-on experience with T-SQL, SSIS, Data Warehousing, SSAS and Power BI
  • 5+ years of experience in Microsoft Analysis Services – authorising OLAP cubes and writing MDX
  • Extensive experience in SSRS Development, creating and fine-tuning SQL Reports
  • Experience in Agile methodology (SCRUM).

Duties:

  • Responsible for the Design, development, maintenance and work towards sustainable, long term Business Intelligence (BI) solutions using Microsoft BI stack – MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS and Power BI
  • Ensures the Creation of Stored procedures, operational reports and dashboards.
  • Design, develop and maintain ETL process using SSIS.
  • Datawarehouse design, maintenance and re-architecture as required.
  • Responsible for Coaching and mentoring junior team members.
  • Liaise with fellow developers, dbas and business analysts to identify and optimize inefficient BI processes and code.
  • Works on highly complex and cross-functional BI solutions. Directs, organizes, and leads projects in the implementation and use of new BI software tools and systems.
  • Participates in workstream planning process including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions.
  • Manages and plans for service demand forecasts.
  • Collects, analyses, and shares data to help business teams drive improvement in key business metrics, customer experience, and business results.
  • Works with the BI Analyst during implementation, gathering additional information when needed and keeping the business informed.
  • Responsible for Implementing data structures using best practices in data modelling, processes, and technologies.
  • Performs data conversions, imports and exports of data within and between internal and external software systems.
  • Implements tools and frameworks for automating report generation, identification of data-quality issues, and data governance.
  • Performs programming analyses for a wide range of requests using data in different.
  • Troubleshoots BI tools, systems, and software.
  • Troubleshoots reported data loads or reconciliation inconsistencies in conjunction with the sites for data models and/or reports.

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • T-SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSAS

