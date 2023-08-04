Senior Business Analyst (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Westlake

ENVIRONMENT:

A growing eHealth Company seeks the expertise of a Senior Business Analyst with 10 years or more experience to join its vibrant Tech team and join in its mission to make an impact & support local and global Digital Health Projects. You will lead the system design and functional specification deliverable to ensure that there is integration between the business and technology. The role will focus on information systems strengthening and systems interoperability. The successful incumbent must possess a suitable Degree or accredited tertiary qualification in Informatics/Systems Analysis or Public Health with 10 or more years’ demonstrated experience in a similar role including experience working in the Public Health sector and/or Digital Health. You must be able to partner with the client to understand the problem domain, elicit requirements and capture business needs to articulate and document functional specifications & have experience with Agile Methodologies and JIRA.

DUTIES:

Facilitate key inputs to and from the Technical teams, using Agile methodologies to identify solution interdependencies.

Document solution designs including solution architecture, data models, context diagrams, sequence diagrams and integration specifications.

Manage the product backlog and priorities through the software delivery cycle.

Perform Product Owner roles, overseeing the QA team with test cases and testing.

Manage technical documentation for Testers and Implementers.

Expertly navigate ongoing relationship priorities among business partners and clients.

Develop high quality reports to mitigate risk and maximise client satisfaction experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Holds a relevant Degree or recognised qualification in Informatics, Systems Analysis or Public Health.

Experience/Skills –

10 Years or more demonstrated experience as a Business Analyst, Product Owner or related expert.

Ability to partner with the client to understand the problem domain, elicit requirements and capture business needs to articulate and document functional specifications.

Experience with Agile Software Development Methodologies.

With Planning and Product Delivery Management software such as JIRA.

Experience working in the Public Health sector and/or Digital Health.

Ability to work across projects in a complex ecosystem with competing priorities.

Advantageous –

SQL.

Microsoft technologies.

Web-based technologies.

Mobile technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills and ability to facilitate positive outcomes.

Superior analytical skills and ability to problem-solve.

