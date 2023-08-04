Senior C# Developer Remote up to R12m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of a leading company in technical solutions and has strong partnerships with giants in the tech space.
You will be required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience and have strong coding skills in C#. Ideally you would need to also have Angular experience and a BSc Degree or similar.
If this is you, then apply now!
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 6 years’ experience in C#
- BSc degree in IT
- 6+ years’ experience in software development
- C#
- Angular
- Blazor
- SQL Server
- Azure
- Mango DB
- Postgres
Reference Number for this position is FM53521 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R1,2m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- C#
- Azure
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree