Senior C# full stack developer – Rivonia – R11m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Rivonia

Are you driven by innovation and enterprise software development?

An industry leading bespoke software, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulation science hub are looking for a hyper skilled Senior C# full stack developer to be based in their Rivonia offices.

Requirements:

Min 6 years’ experience as a developer

C#

NET, SQL

Experience in [URL Removed] and/or Angular 7+ and/or [URL Removed]

Responsibilities:

C# development and building environments.

Applying branching strategy and adhering to it.

Assist team in setup and troubleshooting.

Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation.

SDLC and supporting tools.

Working in Agile environments.

Reference Number for this position is DB53388 which is a permanent position and based in Sandton, Rivonia offering a cost to company salary of R1,1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

NET

SQL

SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

