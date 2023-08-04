Senior C# Full Stack Software Developer – Remote – R780k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join a top dev shop that strives to win with the key focus on customer engagement and feedback.

You will be required to have a diploma or degree in computer sciences and have ideally a minimum of 10 years’ experience. You will need to be highly skilled in C#, PHP MVC, Net Core, SQL with [URL Removed] on the front-end and understand Microsoft services and RESTful APIs.

This is an opportunity for you to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry and is adaptive to change even through trying times, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10+ years’ experience in C#

Agile Methodology

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

jQuery

MS SQL

js

js

RESTful API

Reference Number for this position is FM53342 which is a Permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R780K PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

