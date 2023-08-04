Senior Developer (Java & JavaScript) (CPT Hybrid)

THE coding expertise of a dynamic Senior Developer with Java, JavaScript is sought by a provider of cutting-edge HealthTech solutions to the Public Health sector. Using your social EQ and technical expertise, you will help deliver impact across many local & global Digital Health projects. You’ll need a minimum of 5 years’ experience working with Java and JavaScript technologies in production enterprise environments along with relevant education for this role. Your tech toolset should also include NodeJS, MySQL, HTML, CSS, AngularJS, Spring MVC & React. You must also preferably have in-depth understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience working with Java and JavaScript technologies in production enterprise environments along with relevant education for this role.

You’re an expert in your chosen technology stack with, excellent coding skills and a solid understanding of web technologies and protocols.

Extensive experience with NodeJS.

You have Front End development experience with JavaScript, HTML, CSS and relevant web platforms and libraries (such as AngularJS, Spring MVC, React).

You use Agile development practices.

You’re the expert in relational database development (with a focus on MySQL).

Good at Troubleshooting.

Preferably have an in-depth understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns.

Able to work independently, owning the software deliverables means you don’t need constant supervision.

You like sharing your knowledge i.e., you’re a mentor to team members.

Always excited to learn, picking-up health domain knowledge, new frameworks /technologies independently.

Not afraid to voice ideas for improvements and getting it done – better.

