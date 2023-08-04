Senior Full stack C# Developer – Semi Remote – up to R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Full stack C# Developer – Semi Remote – up to [URL Removed] PA

Ever wondered what predicting the future would look like?

Get a front row seat experience by joining an Illovo, Sandton based dev hub who have conquered global markets in the field of consumer analysis, big data and AI technology.

Senior Full Stack Developer, here is a phenomenal opportunity to join a dynamic, high calibre and passionate team of professionals in building Azure hosted applications in the retail analytical space, amongst other great projects of course.

Keen, let’s chat.

Requirements:

8+ years’ focused experience in software development (C#)

.Net Core

Angular 7+

REST APIs

Azure

MS SQL or MongoDB

BSc degree would be advantageous

Responsibilities:

Web development and the designing and execution of new features

You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap

Write clean, sustainable, and scalable code

Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals

Developing prototypes

Reference Number for this position is DB53485 which is a permanent, Semi-Remote role offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.NetCore

Angular7

RestAPIs

Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position