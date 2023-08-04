Senior Infrastructure/Systems Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: Senior Infrastructure/Systems Engineer: R35-40k

Location: Gauteng



An established and successful IT Managed Services company based in Fourways is looking for a high level Senior Infrastructure/Systems Engineer to join their amazing team!

You will have excellent troubleshooting skills, a high level understanding of IT infrastructure and have the ability to keep calm under pressure. You will be working with an array of clients including large enterprise companies such as Standard Bank.

Role and experience required:

Assisting with Remote and Onsite Support to all Managed IT customers

Advanced troubleshooting

Assist with daily Server checks when assigned

Assist with Implementations when required

Assist with Standby when requested

Complete Daily Server Checks

Server Support and Virtualization

MS Office 365 administration

Networking support and implementation if required

Advanced Desktop support

IT Security: Sophos / Fortigate

MS Azure experience beneficial

Must have own car and license

Qualifications/Certifications required:

MCSE

A+ N+

Sophos firewall certification or other firewall certifications such as FortiGate

Solid firewall knowledge and experience

SQL knowledge and experience would be advantageous

Strong Windows Server and Platform knowledge and experience

Veeam experience very beneficial

Fabulous career advancement opportunities if you prove yourself as this company is growing at tremendous rate. A supportive working environment with positive and friendly team members. This is an exciting space to be in for any Senior Systems Engineer!

