Senior IT Devops – Gauteng Randburg

Company Systems Integration is looking for a SRE to assist in the delivery of cloud solutions to our client.
This includes:
- Focusing mainly on delivering and maintaining production-grade systems which adhere to the pillars of SRE
- Create, develop and maintain Cloud migration patterns for maximum reuse
- Working in an Agile team follow and interacting closely to guide and assist engineering teams as they deliver business functionality
- Ability to maintain a calm temperament in the face of potential incidents as well as good interpersonal skills when communicating with clients and other team members
- Driving highly available and resilient architecture decisions, then implementing them with your team
- Mentoring and advising junior SREs as they grow in the field
Requirements:
- An understanding of distributed systems, service architectures, cloud native systems, the problems they attempt to solve as well as the related trade-offs to contribute to feature and service design
- Familiar with the implementation of monitoring and observability solutions (logging, metrics, and distributed tracing)
- Public cloud experience (AWS / Azure / GCP), certification preferable
- Local Infrastructure experience (virtualisation, *NIX systems)
- Knowledge of important networking concepts (HTTP and REST, SSL / TLS, SSH, etc)
- Container experience
- CNCF tools experience such as Docker and Kubernetes
- Experience with implementing, maintaining and troubleshooting service mesh solutions, such as Istio
- Proven experience with production systems and dealing with production issues
- Out of the box thinking to solve infrastructure and operational problems
Expert knowledge of:
- Configuration management tools and Infrastructure-as-Code tooling and practices
- Systems monitoring, alerting and analytics (NewRelic, Graphite, ELK, EFK, Nagios, Ganglia, Grafana, Prometheus, etc.)
- Implementing SLIs and maintaining SLOs / SLAs
- Incident management, on-call responsibilities, and post-mortems
- Production readiness reviews of microservice workloads
- Toil automation using one of the aforementioned programming languages
- Intersystem integration mechanisms (REST APIs, SSH file delivery, site-to-site VPNs)
Educational Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology, Computer Science or Engineering
Professional Qualifications:
- AWS Solution Architect Associate Certification (preferred)
- Azure Fundamentals certification (optional)
- Google Cloud Associate Engineer certification (optional)
Years of Experience:
- 7+ Years’ Working Experience in the IT industry (Implementation and Consulting)
- 5+ Years’ Experience in Enterprise IT and Infrastructure across multiple technologies
- 3+ Years’ Experience in AWS Cloud implementations
- 2+ years of experience in scripting or shell experience
Desired Skills:
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma