Senior IT Devops – Gauteng Randburg

Aug 4, 2023

Company Systems Integration is looking for a SRE to assist in the delivery of cloud solutions to our client.

This includes:

  • Focusing mainly on delivering and maintaining production-grade systems which adhere to the pillars of SRE
  • Create, develop and maintain Cloud migration patterns for maximum reuse
  • Working in an Agile team follow and interacting closely to guide and assist engineering teams as they deliver business functionality
  • Ability to maintain a calm temperament in the face of potential incidents as well as good interpersonal skills when communicating with clients and other team members
  • Driving highly available and resilient architecture decisions, then implementing them with your team
  • Mentoring and advising junior SREs as they grow in the field

Requirements:

  • An understanding of distributed systems, service architectures, cloud native systems, the problems they attempt to solve as well as the related trade-offs to contribute to feature and service design
  • Familiar with the implementation of monitoring and observability solutions (logging, metrics, and distributed tracing)
  • Public cloud experience (AWS / Azure / GCP), certification preferable
  • Local Infrastructure experience (virtualisation, *NIX systems)
  • Knowledge of important networking concepts (HTTP and REST, SSL / TLS, SSH, etc)
  • Container experience
  • CNCF tools experience such as Docker and Kubernetes
  • Experience with implementing, maintaining and troubleshooting service mesh solutions, such as Istio
  • Proven experience with production systems and dealing with production issues
  • Out of the box thinking to solve infrastructure and operational problems

Expert knowledge of:

  • Configuration management tools and Infrastructure-as-Code tooling and practices
  • Systems monitoring, alerting and analytics (NewRelic, Graphite, ELK, EFK, Nagios, Ganglia, Grafana, Prometheus, etc.)
  • Implementing SLIs and maintaining SLOs / SLAs
  • Incident management, on-call responsibilities, and post-mortems
  • Production readiness reviews of microservice workloads
  • Toil automation using one of the aforementioned programming languages
  • Intersystem integration mechanisms (REST APIs, SSH file delivery, site-to-site VPNs)

Educational Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology, Computer Science or Engineering

Professional Qualifications:

  • AWS Solution Architect Associate Certification (preferred)
  • Azure Fundamentals certification (optional)
  • Google Cloud Associate Engineer certification (optional)

Years of Experience:

  • 7+ Years’ Working Experience in the IT industry (Implementation and Consulting)
  • 5+ Years’ Experience in Enterprise IT and Infrastructure across multiple technologies
  • 3+ Years’ Experience in AWS Cloud implementations
  • 2+ years of experience in scripting or shell experience

Desired Skills:

