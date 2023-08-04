Senior IT Devops

Company Systems Integration is looking for a SRE to assist in the delivery of cloud solutions to our client.

This includes:

Focusing mainly on delivering and maintaining production-grade systems which adhere to the pillars of SRE

Create, develop and maintain Cloud migration patterns for maximum reuse

Working in an Agile team follow and interacting closely to guide and assist engineering teams as they deliver business functionality

Ability to maintain a calm temperament in the face of potential incidents as well as good interpersonal skills when communicating with clients and other team members

Driving highly available and resilient architecture decisions, then implementing them with your team

Mentoring and advising junior SREs as they grow in the field

Requirements:

An understanding of distributed systems, service architectures, cloud native systems, the problems they attempt to solve as well as the related trade-offs to contribute to feature and service design

Familiar with the implementation of monitoring and observability solutions (logging, metrics, and distributed tracing)

Public cloud experience (AWS / Azure / GCP), certification preferable

Local Infrastructure experience (virtualisation, *NIX systems)

Knowledge of important networking concepts (HTTP and REST, SSL / TLS, SSH, etc)

Container experience

CNCF tools experience such as Docker and Kubernetes

Experience with implementing, maintaining and troubleshooting service mesh solutions, such as Istio

Proven experience with production systems and dealing with production issues

Out of the box thinking to solve infrastructure and operational problems

Expert knowledge of:

Configuration management tools and Infrastructure-as-Code tooling and practices

Systems monitoring, alerting and analytics (NewRelic, Graphite, ELK, EFK, Nagios, Ganglia, Grafana, Prometheus, etc.)

Implementing SLIs and maintaining SLOs / SLAs

Incident management, on-call responsibilities, and post-mortems

Production readiness reviews of microservice workloads

Toil automation using one of the aforementioned programming languages

Intersystem integration mechanisms (REST APIs, SSH file delivery, site-to-site VPNs)

Educational Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology, Computer Science or Engineering

Professional Qualifications:

AWS Solution Architect Associate Certification (preferred)

Azure Fundamentals certification (optional)

Google Cloud Associate Engineer certification (optional)

Years of Experience:

7+ Years’ Working Experience in the IT industry (Implementation and Consulting)

5+ Years’ Experience in Enterprise IT and Infrastructure across multiple technologies

3+ Years’ Experience in AWS Cloud implementations

2+ years of experience in scripting or shell experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

