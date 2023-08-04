Senior .Net Developer – Full Remote – up to R1.08m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join one of the best groups in the financial services industry and be part of a fun and dynamic group of developers known for being very innovative in the Microsoft space.

You will be required to have a strong understanding on design patterns and principles and have experience with Angular 2+. You will also be involved in the designing and building of REST API’s and be exposed to Native Android or IOS development.

You Must be a Self-Starter and be able to take a project from requirements/specifications through to build, go live and support on your own. The role is challenging and requires someone with expertise with the latest techs.

Apply Now and Show off your Skills amongst like-minded Dev gurus.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 6 years’ experience in C#

.Net Developer

C#

.Net Core 2,3

.Net 5,6

NET Core MVC

Web API

Razor

MS SQL Server 2016+

NoSQL

Reference Number for this position is FM54298 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net 5

C#

Razor

NoSQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position