Senior Software Developer
R75 000 – R80 000
CT – Hybrid
Must haves:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field;
- At least 5-7 years’ experience within a development environment;
- 3 – 5 years database experience or 5 – 7 years server/client-side language;
- Demonstrated leadership skills;
- Detailed knowledge of the SDLC and management of software projects;
- Good written and verbal communication skills;
- Strong attention to detail.
Duties:
- Design Fit for Purpose Solutions & Algorithms & planning;
- Implementation of a solution that is complete, efficient and compatible;
- Implementation – Ensure the Solution has a High Usability Factor;
- Implementation – Ensure the Solution is Reliable;
- Implementation – Ensure the Solution has Effective Security;
- Implementation – Ensure the Solution is Maintainable
- Testing, verification and deploying;
- Respond to Outages & Failures.
- Strong coding
- Strong communication
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Strong coding
- Communication skills