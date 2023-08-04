Senior Software Developer – Eastern Cape Queenstown

Aug 4, 2023

Senior Software Developer
R75 000 – R80 000
CT – Hybrid

Must haves:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field;
  • At least 5-7 years’ experience within a development environment;
  • 3 – 5 years database experience or 5 – 7 years server/client-side language;
  • Demonstrated leadership skills;
  • Detailed knowledge of the SDLC and management of software projects;
  • Good written and verbal communication skills;
  • Strong attention to detail.

Duties:

  • Design Fit for Purpose Solutions & Algorithms & planning;
  • Implementation of a solution that is complete, efficient and compatible;
  • Implementation – Ensure the Solution has a High Usability Factor;
  • Implementation – Ensure the Solution is Reliable;
  • Implementation – Ensure the Solution has Effective Security;
  • Implementation – Ensure the Solution is Maintainable
  • Testing, verification and deploying;
  • Respond to Outages & Failures.
  • Strong coding
  • Strong communication


Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Strong coding
  • Communication skills

