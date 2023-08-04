Senior Solution Architect (Client facing) – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Solution Design Team is responsible for design of projects on core Payment Processing Platform and Peripheral systems surrounding the technology platform. Subject Matter Experts are required to analyze, evaluate, design & implement technology solutions for Banking Channels.

Key client facing role supporting the Relationship Management Team. Solution Architect will engage in consulting on Client specific requirements & discovery for formalizing the solution to drive a product design / changes. This will involve appropriate vendor and application based scoping and estimates to finalize project cost. Will be responsible for the DOU (Document of Understanding) as well as associated SOW (Statement of Work) aligning the NI product design to the Clients operating model.

Design Solutions for projects for their complete life cycle & delivery channels comprising of Credit, Debit, Prepaid, Prop Cards, DCMS, PRM, Personalization, IVR, Interchanges, Payment Gateway, ATMs, POS Acquiring services covering IT, Operations and Infrastructure requirements. Also responsible for ensuring that solution is scalable, parameterized, equipped on capacity handling and within well-covered Compliance, Risk and Audit boundaries.

Pivotal liaison role working with relevant internal & external stakeholders and Application Team Leads (Product Owners/ Vendor contact) to align the Client requirements, operating model to a working NI product solution to meet those needs.

Produce documentation to articulate the product design, and the end-to-end client proposition for client and NI business approval, including business and system process flows.

Support responses to RFP / RFI proposals. Engage directly with Vendors, Service providers to obtain design commitments relevant to the client base supported

Desired Skills:

–

At least 5 years of experience in a Technology / IT function in a recognized international organization. Financial services industry and Middle East experience highly desirable. –

At least 2 years of experience as Business Analyst on Card and merchant Management Platform. –

At least 3 years of operating at management level managing geographically distributed teams. –

Excellent knowledge in services

functions and technical solutions used in payment services industry. Core skills in at least one area: Payment processing and Card Management –

Experience in designing solutions in payment services industry. Experience in using analytical tools

methodologies and best practices. –

Experience in developing documentation

presentation and other material. –

Experience in end to end costing of solutions. –

Excellent knowledge on relevant systems and solutions. Knowledge/Skills: –

Excellent analytical and skills –

Excellent relationship management skills –

Clear and concise approach to design –

Excellent Presentation skills. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels –

Excellent communication and negotiation skills – both verbal and written. Proven skills in facilitating key decisions

handling complex issues –

Strong cultural awareness and knowledge. Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment –

Added advantage Skill – Knowledge of the below Systems –

Base 24 –

WAY4 –

PRM –

DCMS –

PCMS –

ATM / POS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Job Role – Senior Solution Architect (Client facing)

– Grade – P / M grade

– Reporting to – Manager- Solution Design

– Department – Solution Design – Strategy , Solution and Design

