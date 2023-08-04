Software Developer Team Lead (Java & JavaScript) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR influential leadership & coding expertise is sought by a provider of cutting-edge HealthTech solutions to the Public Health sector to fill the critical role of its next Software Developer Team Lead. Using your social EQ and technical expertise, you will help deliver impact across many local & global Digital Health projects. You will identify and understand risks in the project and know the obstacles that are in the path and put in place risk mitigation strategies for these risks. The successful candidate will have the ability to make calculated decisions quickly (even if all information is not immediately available) and take accountability. You’ll need a minimum of 5 years’ experience working with Java and Javascript technologies in production enterprise environments, DevOps experience & relevant education for this role. Your tech toolset should also include NodeJS, MySQL, HTML, CSS, & React, Ansible, Docker, Vagrant, Jenkins, Travis, EC2 & DigitalOcean VMs. You must be able to guide, mentor and inspire your team.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Product Managers, Designers, and Quality Assurance, to define project requirements, scope, and deliverables.

Take ownership of the team and projects, setting priorities, assigning tasks, and ensuring timely delivery of high-quality software solutions.

Foster a positive and collaborative work environment, encouraging teamwork, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement.

Conduct code reviews to ensure adherence to coding standards, best practices, and maintainable code.

Stay up to date with industry trends and technologies and provide technical guidance to the team.

Identify and resolve technical challenges, roadblocks, and issues that arise during development.

Confidently collaborate with stakeholders to understand their needs, provide regular updates, and address any concerns or requirements.

Contribute to the recruitment and onboarding process of new team members.

Lead your team’s ownership of deliverables; accountable and unsupervised.

Responsibility for problem-solving and risk management of the overall software product.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 5 years’ experience working with Java and JavaScript technologies in production enterprise environments along with relevant education for this role.

A solid understanding and experience of web technologies and protocols.

Ability to guide, mentor and inspire your team, increasing their desire for success.

Extensive experience with NodeJS.

Front End development experience with JavaScript, HTML, CSS and relevant web platforms and libraries (such as React).

Use of Agile development practices and expertise in relational database development (with a focus on MySQL).

Your hands-on approach demonstrates your in-depth understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns.

Solid DevOps experience as it’s often required across projects.

Other tools: Ansible, Docker, Vagrant, Jenkins, Travis and lots and lots of EC2 and DigitalOcean VMs.

Advantageous –

Experience in the Public Health sector domain.

Previous work with Electronic Health Record systems.

COMMENTS:

