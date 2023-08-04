Software Engineer – R _0614 – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 4, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Software Engineer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness
  • Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
  • Skill: JavaScript (React)
  • Passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on
  • Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems
  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software
  • Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications
  • Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies
  • Amazon Web Services experience required
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • OpenShift / Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket, Nexus
  • Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

Desired Skills:

  • CSS 3
  • AWS
  • TypeScript

