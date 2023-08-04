Software Engineer – R _0614

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness
- Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
- Skill: JavaScript (React)
- Passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on
- Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software
- Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications
- Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies
- Amazon Web Services experience required
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- OpenShift / Kubernetes
- AWS
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket, Nexus
- Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana
Desired Skills:
