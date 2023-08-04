Solutions Architect (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge HealthTech solutions to the Public Health sector seeks a talented, energetic & deeply experienced Solutions Architect to lead the technical direction and strategy for its products and platform. Reporting to the Technical Director, you will provide guidance; leading and mentoring those involved in the architecture development – Dev teams, Business Analysts and Systems Analysts – ensuring that all solutions align to strategy. The role collaborates closely with the Programmes Senior Managers who interpret the political, commercial and landscape parameters ensuring programme integration within the architectural framework. The work is hands-on and relational. You will be integral to delivery to the deadline; at times partnering with third parties to incorporate rare skills and assist integration in geographically dispersed sites. You must have at least 10 years of technical architecture design experience and the relevant theoretical education from recognised institutes.

DUTIES:

Among your KPA priorities –

Ensure all projects developed comply with the company’s strategy.

Responsible for architecting projects aligned to products and platform.

Work closely with the Development team to ensure high quality software and systems are produced.

Assist in the project selection and evaluation as well as the project planning process.

Ensure quality governance is exercised within the project.

REQUIREMENTS:

You have palpable expertise and thorough knowledge of the field; at least 10 years of technical architecture design experience and the relevant theoretical education from recognised institutes.

Practical application of your architecture design skills at an enterprise level are your pride. You bring demonstrable experience in integration processes, technologies, tools and theory including continuous integration and delivery with experience in cloud and hosted environments.

A wealth of experience designing and developing technical solutions.

Extraordinary analytical and problem-solving ability with acute attention to details.

You work independently, deliver logically; are self-motivated and take pride in accountability.

Passion for the field with an enquiring mind, staying up to date with trends and developments.

Your integrity is unarguable; honest and ethical in everything you do.

You model the ability to learn from feedback; influencing collaborators to mirror the same.

Ability to mentor colleagues; assisting where necessary in achieving the team’s goals.

You are flexible; functioning well under pressure and lead with a positive outlook in a complex, high-pressure environment characterised by ambiguity.

Advantageous –

A health-related development background would be beneficial but not essential.

