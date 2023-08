Specialist Developer – Western Cape George

A permanent position is available in George, Western Cape for a Specialist Developer.

Requirements:

C#

VB.Net

Javascript

ASP.Net

MVC

Angular

Entity Framework

MS SQL and T-SQL scripting

MS SQL database design

MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8

.Net Core 3.1

Azure Dev Ops

2+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science but not essential

Desired Skills:

C#

Javascript

Angular

Development

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Specialist Developer to be based at a company in George.

