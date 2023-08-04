SQL DBA

A great opportunity awaits you !!

If you have been a someone that wants to be at the top of the food chain then this opportunity has your name all over it. Our client is calling all SQL DBA’s with the relevant experience to Apply Now !!

The ideal candidate should have:

SQL Certified

Grade 12

Relevant courses in database management

5+ years of Experience managing SQL SERVER databases, including databases larger than 1TB

5+ years of Experience in SQL SERVER versions 2014-2019

5+ years General understanding of database management concepts

5+ years of Strong proficiency in SQL SERVER database administration – backups, restore, installation, patching, and monitoring error logs.

5+ years of SQL SERVER query performance tuning.

Desired:

1+ years of SQL SERVER transparent data encryption

2+ years of Experience configuring SQL SERVER ALWAYSON AVAILABILITY groups and DATABASE MIRRORING

2+ years of Migration of SQLSERVER from ON-PREM to AZURE/AWS

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

SQL

Sql Server

SQL Server Database Administration

SQL Server Reporting Services

