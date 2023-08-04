System and Application Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Welcome to a transformative journey!

We invite a skilled System Administrator with a proficiency of Dynamics 365 and CRM to embark on a dynamic 3-year contract.

Join us in revolutionizing our technological landscape, ensuring seamless operations and optimized CRM functionality. Your expertise will be pivotal in driving efficiency and innovation as we navigate the digital frontier together.

Let’s shape the future, today.

You will need to be the following experience:

5+ Years’ Experience in designing and implementing CRM

(Customer Relations Management.

Customer engagement) systems. Microsoft Dynamics 365 certificate.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics 365

CRM Systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

