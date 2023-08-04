What are we looking for
An experienced Solutions Architect with a track record of building systems and has full understanding of the entire IT eco system. The Architect will focus on building solutions for the aviation industry, which includes defining the solution and coordinating with Company and the project team to define and translate the customer needs into a solution/system. Finally, the System Architect should accompany the project team and can be involved in the testing phases of the system
Details of Role
- Analysis of the architecture and specifications of the solution.
- Definition of the integration strategy and the definition of the incremental construction roadmap of the solution
- Management of the integration team in Agile mode (Scrum) to ensure the proper execution with the team of all integration work
- Capitalization of good practices and participation in progress actions
Essential Competencies
- Strong analytical skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Conceptual abilities
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Management and Leadership Skills
- Collaboration Skills
Location & Type
- Johannesburg & Hybrid
- Regular day trips within South Africa
Minimum Requirements
- Experience in systems engineering
- Prior knowledge of the ICT ecosystem
- A first approach to system modeling (POLARION, SPARX, Doors)
- A technological curiosity and a good team spirit to work with an international team
- Experience in solution architecture
- Basic knowledge of security (PKI, certificate, firewall, …) and IT infrastructure: OS (Windows, Linux, Unix), virtualized environments, network, high availability, cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure), Docker, Kubernetes
- Good knowledge of Java software development, J2EE, JBOSS application servers, C++, and databases: Oracle Solutions, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
- Ability to interface with the client management and technical teams and maintain a good professional relationship
Experience and background
- 7+ years developing technologies
- 5 years in the travel/aviation industry (preferable)
- Previous experience with working with multinational teams (preferable)
Desired Skills:
- developing
- analytical
- leadership
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree