System Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

What are we looking for

An experienced Solutions Architect with a track record of building systems and has full understanding of the entire IT eco system. The Architect will focus on building solutions for the aviation industry, which includes defining the solution and coordinating with Company and the project team to define and translate the customer needs into a solution/system. Finally, the System Architect should accompany the project team and can be involved in the testing phases of the system

Details of Role

Analysis of the architecture and specifications of the solution.

Definition of the integration strategy and the definition of the incremental construction roadmap of the solution

Management of the integration team in Agile mode (Scrum) to ensure the proper execution with the team of all integration work

Capitalization of good practices and participation in progress actions

Essential Competencies

Strong analytical skills

Problem-solving skills

Conceptual abilities

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Management and Leadership Skills

Collaboration Skills

Location & Type

Johannesburg & Hybrid

Regular day trips within South Africa

Minimum Requirements

Experience in systems engineering

Prior knowledge of the ICT ecosystem

A first approach to system modeling (POLARION, SPARX, Doors)

A technological curiosity and a good team spirit to work with an international team

Experience in solution architecture

Basic knowledge of security (PKI, certificate, firewall, …) and IT infrastructure: OS (Windows, Linux, Unix), virtualized environments, network, high availability, cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure), Docker, Kubernetes

Good knowledge of Java software development, J2EE, JBOSS application servers, C++, and databases: Oracle Solutions, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

Ability to interface with the client management and technical teams and maintain a good professional relationship

Experience and background

7+ years developing technologies

5 years in the travel/aviation industry (preferable)

Previous experience with working with multinational teams (preferable)

Desired Skills:

developing

analytical

leadership

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

