Web Intermediate Integration Developer – Remote – up to R1.2m PA – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of one of the best FinTech cloud shops operating within the financial services industry and work with cutting – edge projects.

This role requires an individual who has a minimum of 6 years’ experience in coding. You will be working in the C# and .Net space. You ideally need to be strong with coding in REST and SOAP as you would be doing mainly back-end work.

You would need to be independent and able to handle large scopes of responsibility and have Experience with Integration, API management/Gateway and microservices patterns.

If this is you, waste no time and apply now!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Java

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

