Junior Systems Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are recruiting a Junior Systems Engineer for a hybrid opportunity.

Role Objective: Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports

.

Qualification Required:

Matric /Grade 12

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience

Preferred Qualification:

Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)

Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)

HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)

QlikView (Beneficial)

JavaScript (Beneficial)

Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)

Experience Required:

2+ Years of experience with Information Security with experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (Log Point, Radar, Splunk McAfee or Arc Sight)

2+ Years of experience in an operations focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks

Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities

Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation and available technologies.

Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise) along with detection requirements and methodologies.

Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

Duties/Responsibilities:

Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports

To perform after hours and weekend help desk functions

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical). Detail oriented with strong organization skills. A team player.

Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills. Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed

services.

services. Communicating up, down, and across all levels of the organization

A passion for information security and data security.

Motivated to stay one-step ahead of cyber attackers.

Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

LogPoint

Monitor the shared mailbox.

Monitor the cloud AV consoles

Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

F-Secure EPP

Sophos Central

Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.

Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

Shift handover and effective communication with regards

the issues that were handled during the shift

Continuous updates of daily reports

Effectively execute requests from users

Good understanding of operating standards and procedures

Communication skills

Problem solving techniques

Ability to work as a team

Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Work environment

Work from the office – Datacentre Temperature controlled environment KEY STAKEHOLDERS:

External: Customers of clients

Internal:

Operational team

Applications programmers

Operations planner

The operator will have to work shifts:

4 days, 12hour day shift

4 days, 12hour night shift

4 days off duty

Physical demands

Office Based in the Security Operations Centre

Ad-Hoc Remote support Physical demands of the job, includes sitting, lifting, bending, etc.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position