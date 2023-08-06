SAP ABAP Developer at ALJ Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE
- ABAP OO
- SAP S/4HANA UI5 & Fiori Development, JavaScript
- Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
- Workflow
- SAP S/4HANA skills
- Core Data Services & AMDP
- Database update programming
- SAP Enhancement Concept
- BAPI, BADI, BTE and User Exits
- Smart Forms
- SAP Solution Manager
Toolsets:
- ITSM Suite
- JIRA
- Confluence
- X-Ray
Functional skills:
- Solution architecture, design, and development
- Data Modelling
- Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills
- Agile Methodology
- DEVOPS Experience
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP certified with 5-8+ years of SAP experience
- IT degree/diploma advantageous
- SAP Go Live with Build Management
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Working in a hybrid environment with distributed team members
- Senior SAP Backend and Frontend development in the Cost of Retail team
- Solution design and delivery for existing and new solutions
- Solution improvements
- Troubleshooting and debugging
- Delivering user stories on time and with excellent quality.
- Contributing to continuous improvements in the technical and overall team space.
- Conforming to set standards and methodologies
- Supporting fellow team members
- Mentoring junior team members
- Learning from other team members
- Doing KT to team members and presenting solutions to stakeholders
- Be willing to get involved in functional and business analyst type topics
- Finding information and making suggestions as to how problems can be solved before implementing them in the code.
Desired Skills:
- Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE
- ABAP OO
- SAP S/4HANA
- Interface programming
- Devops
- Data modeling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?
– Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
– Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
– High Work-Life balance
– Remote / On-site work location flexibility
– Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
– Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
– Modern, state-of-the-art offices
– Dynamic Global Team collaboration
– Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology