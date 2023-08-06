SAP ABAP Developer at ALJ Recruitment

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE

ABAP OO

SAP S/4HANA UI5 & Fiori Development, JavaScript

Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)

Workflow

SAP S/4HANA skills

Core Data Services & AMDP

Database update programming

SAP Enhancement Concept

BAPI, BADI, BTE and User Exits

Smart Forms

SAP Solution Manager

Toolsets:

ITSM Suite

JIRA

Confluence

X-Ray

Functional skills:

Solution architecture, design, and development

Data Modelling

Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills

Agile Methodology

DEVOPS Experience

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP certified with 5-8+ years of SAP experience

IT degree/diploma advantageous

SAP Go Live with Build Management

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Working in a hybrid environment with distributed team members

Senior SAP Backend and Frontend development in the Cost of Retail team

Solution design and delivery for existing and new solutions

Solution improvements

Troubleshooting and debugging

Delivering user stories on time and with excellent quality.

Contributing to continuous improvements in the technical and overall team space.

Conforming to set standards and methodologies

Supporting fellow team members

Mentoring junior team members

Learning from other team members

Doing KT to team members and presenting solutions to stakeholders

Be willing to get involved in functional and business analyst type topics

Finding information and making suggestions as to how problems can be solved before implementing them in the code.

Desired Skills:

Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE

ABAP OO

SAP S/4HANA

Interface programming

Devops

Data modeling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

– Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

– Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

– High Work-Life balance

– Remote / On-site work location flexibility

– Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

– Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

– Modern, state-of-the-art offices

– Dynamic Global Team collaboration

– Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

