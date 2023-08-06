SAP ABAP Developer at ALJ Recruitment

Aug 6, 2023

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE
  • ABAP OO
  • SAP S/4HANA UI5 & Fiori Development, JavaScript
  • Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
  • Workflow
  • SAP S/4HANA skills
  • Core Data Services & AMDP
  • Database update programming
  • SAP Enhancement Concept
  • BAPI, BADI, BTE and User Exits
  • Smart Forms
  • SAP Solution Manager

Toolsets:

  • ITSM Suite
  • JIRA
  • Confluence
  • X-Ray

Functional skills:

  • Solution architecture, design, and development
  • Data Modelling
  • Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills
  • Agile Methodology
  • DEVOPS Experience

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP certified with 5-8+ years of SAP experience
  • IT degree/diploma advantageous
  • SAP Go Live with Build Management

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Working in a hybrid environment with distributed team members
  • Senior SAP Backend and Frontend development in the Cost of Retail team
  • Solution design and delivery for existing and new solutions
  • Solution improvements
  • Troubleshooting and debugging
  • Delivering user stories on time and with excellent quality.
  • Contributing to continuous improvements in the technical and overall team space.
  • Conforming to set standards and methodologies
  • Supporting fellow team members
  • Mentoring junior team members
  • Learning from other team members
  • Doing KT to team members and presenting solutions to stakeholders
  • Be willing to get involved in functional and business analyst type topics
  • Finding information and making suggestions as to how problems can be solved before implementing them in the code.

Desired Skills:

  • Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE
  • ABAP OO
  • SAP S/4HANA
  • Interface programming
  • Devops
  • Data modeling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

– Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
– Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
– High Work-Life balance
– Remote / On-site work location flexibility
– Affordable Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)
– Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
– Modern, state-of-the-art offices
– Dynamic Global Team collaboration
– Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

