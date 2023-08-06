Test Analyst

We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This position offers a hybrid work model, allowing a combination of remote and on-site work for increased flexibility and work-life balance.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Years experience: 5 +.

End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.

Strong Analysis skills.

Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.

Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).

Mobile testing (bonus).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Must have experience: LISP Experience. Trading and Investment Platform experience.



Work environment:

Permanent position: (Full time – Hybrid)

Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position