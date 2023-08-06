Test Analyst

Aug 6, 2023

We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This position offers a hybrid work model, allowing a combination of remote and on-site work for increased flexibility and work-life balance.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

  • Years experience: 5 +.

  • End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.

  • Strong Analysis skills.

  • Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.

  • Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

  • Building and maintaining regression test packs.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).

  • Mobile testing (bonus).

  • Other Technologies: Jira.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Must have experience:

    • LISP Experience.

    • Trading and Investment Platform experience.

Work environment:

  • Permanent position: (Full time – Hybrid)

  • Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position