Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This position offers a hybrid work model, allowing a combination of remote and on-site work for increased flexibility and work-life balance.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Essential Functions/ Job Description:
- Years experience: 5 +.
- End-to-end Functional/ Manual Testing.
- Strong Analysis skills.
- Good experience with Test cases and Test Scenarios.
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.
- Building and maintaining regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI).
- Mobile testing (bonus).
- Other Technologies: Jira.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Must have experience:
- LISP Experience.
- Trading and Investment Platform experience.
Work environment:
- Permanent position: (Full time – Hybrid)
- Location preference (Cape Town)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML