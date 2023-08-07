Angular Developer – Gauteng Centurion

- We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Angular Developer to join our talented development team.
- The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of front-end technologies, particularly Angular, and will be responsible for leading the development of web applications, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver outstanding products.
Responsibilities:
- Lead the design, development, and implementation of complex and scalable web applications using Angular and related technologies.
- Collaborate with product managers, designers, and back-end developers to translate business requirements into technical specifications and deliver high-quality solutions.
- Provide technical expertise and guidance to junior developers, assisting in their skill development and code reviews.
- Participate in architectural discussions and contribute to the evolution of the front-end architecture.
- Optimize application performance and ensure responsive designs for various devices and screen sizes.
- Identify and address potential security and performance issues in the application code.
- Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in Angular development and apply them to improve the development process.
- Troubleshoot and resolve bugs, issues, and errors to maintain the overall health of the applications.
- Collaborate with the QA team to ensure thorough testing and quality assurance of the developed features.
- Continuously evaluate and propose improvements to enhance the user experience of the applications.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field.
- Proven experience of at least 6 years as an Angular Developer or related role.
- Extensive hands-on experience with Angular 2+ and strong proficiency in TypeScript, HTML5, and CSS3.
- Solid understanding of front-end development best practices, architecture, and design patterns.
- Experience working with RESTful APIs and integrating front-end applications with back-end services.
- Familiarity with build tools such as Webpack, Grunt, or Gulp, and package managers like npm.
- Proficient in version control systems like Git.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically and independently.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
- A proactive and self-motivated atitude, with a passion for staying up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in the industry.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML