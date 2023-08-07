Business Analyst IT at STS – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior BA

Looking for a Senior BA for our client in the bank instiutution, you need to be available to start in September!

9 – 12months contract

We have an urgent requirement for a highly skilled Senior Business Analyst to join our team on a contracting basis.

The ideal candidate should have a proven track record of experience in short-term insurance projects and possess expertise in API, DevOps, Automation, and SAFe Agile methodologies.

This individual will play a crucial role in one of our key projects, and we are committed to offering a competitive market-related rate for the selected candidate.

Hybrid working model.

Desired Skills:

API

DevOps

Automation

and SAFe Agile

